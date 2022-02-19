Hamburger icon
Georgia sheriff being treated for leukemia

39 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff is being treated for leukemia.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said he learned earlier this week that he had a curable form of the disease and would be hospitalized in Atlanta for a few weeks to undergo treatment, The Telegraph reported.

A routine blood test during a doctor’s visit earlier this month showed abnormalities. Further testing confirmed a leukemia diagnosis on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said in a news release Thursday.

Davis told the newspaper that his treatment is “already showing some promise, some progress.”

“They’ve caught it early enough,” he said. “They say the kind I have is very treatable, very curable.”

Davis, 64, has served the sheriff’s office since 1979. He was first elected sheriff in November 2012.

