Georgia sheriff announces 11 arrests on charges involving soliciting minors for sex online

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the list of those arrested included a 33-year-old man with a Lawrenceville address who allegedly claimed to be a missionary from Guatemala selling bibles. Another suspect, from Lilburn, was convicted in 2014 in Florida on charges including using a computer to lure a child into sexual conduct.

The arrests were made during a three-day operation that included the Forsyth sheriff and district attorney offices, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Alpharetta police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The office said a similar operation in 2019 led to arrests of 24 people, all of whom pleaded guilty or were found guilty.