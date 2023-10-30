Georgia sheriff announces 11 arrests on charges involving soliciting minors for sex online

Eleven people have been arrested in Georgia on a variety of charges connected to online solicitation of juveniles for sex
Georgia News
8 hours ago

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Eleven people were arrested in Georgia on a variety of charges connected to online solicitation of juveniles for sex, and five other suspects were being sought, authorities said Monday.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the list of those arrested included a 33-year-old man with a Lawrenceville address who allegedly claimed to be a missionary from Guatemala selling bibles. Another suspect, from Lilburn, was convicted in 2014 in Florida on charges including using a computer to lure a child into sexual conduct.

The arrests were made during a three-day operation that included the Forsyth sheriff and district attorney offices, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Alpharetta police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The office said a similar operation in 2019 led to arrests of 24 people, all of whom pleaded guilty or were found guilty.

