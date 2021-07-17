Georgia settles lawsuit with medical prison whistleblower

After the newspaper reported on conditions in 2017, Young said the warden refused to take his calls, and he was told by medical officials not to put complaints in writing. Young also said inmate care suffered. Young resigned in January 2018, after a 16-year career at the prison.

Young is now clinical director of health services at a federal prison in South Carolina. He said money was not the point of his Georgia lawsuit. He said his overriding goal was to trigger a state investigation of Georgia Correctional HealthCare and the Department of Corrections and hold them accountable.

“Both were responsible for the inmates’ deaths and suffering,” he said.

He said that in the settlement, the defendants denied responsibility for wrongdoing.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office represented defendants in the case and declined to comment on the settlement, the newspaper reported.

Georgia Correctional HealthCare is a branch of Augusta University. Christen Engle, the university’s vice president of communications and marketing, declined to comment.