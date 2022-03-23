Georgia senators seek to base health payments on outcomes

The Senate would also cut a $10 million plan for a new behavioral crisis center, instead directing that existing funds be used to bring 92 beds online at Georgia Regional Hospital in DeKalb County.

Senators instead propose spending $18 million more on community service boards, the state's local mental health providers, by rewarding them for good treatment outcomes according to metrics set by Gov. Brian Kemp's administration.

“When we invest in mental health, taxpayers demand we provide outcomes to support mental health stability," said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery, a Vidalia Republican.

Along the same lines, the Senate would spend $46 million more in state money to reward quality outcomes in the Medicaid program, an increase that would rise to $137 million once federal money is factored in.

Tillery said senators also want to set aside $28 million to reward K-12 schools that increase reading proficiency among third graders.

The Senate would further increase funding for programs designed to help people with disabilities avoid being sent to a nursing home or a group facility. The state normally adds about 100 slots each year to the program, which advocates say has a waiting list around 7,000 people. The House proposed 325 new slots, and Tillery said the Senate would propose 513 new slots, which he said is the maximum amount of new slots that could be created right now by disability support providers. The boosted commitment means the state would add $10.3 million to the program next year.

Senators would take another stab at pushing the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to reopen a medical examiner's lab in Macon. South Georgia counties continue to push for such a move because of the additional time and expense it takes to transport bodies to Atlanta for autopsies. The Senate budget sets aside $2.8 million that GBI wants to use to hire three medical examiners and 13 other employees and says it can only be spent in Macon.

The Senate also seeks to shift $2.4 million to create a pay ladder for state troopers, addressing problems with trooper salaries topping out and then staying flat. Senators would slash plans to hire more troopers for the agency's SWAT team and DUI enforcement unit, though.

Also, senators are proposing big changes to tuition equalizations grants, a subsidy for Georgia residents who attend private colleges in the state. Now, every Georgia resident who attends is eligible for $825 a year. Senators would go along with a House plan to boost that amount to $900 a year for current students, letting them continue on the current program. But the Senate would cut off the existing program for new students next year and instead subsidize students studying engineering, nursing and computer science, as well as K-12 teaching in science, technology, engineering and math.