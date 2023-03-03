Georgia senators seek tighter ban on outside election funds

DeKalb County officials denied they violated the law. They said it's legal for elected county commissioners to take money, as opposed to the election office.

The bill would require DeKalb to return the money.

“I think it’s very apparent that this bill is partisan backlash,” said Sen. Nabilah Islam, a Lawrenceville Democrat.

The measure is separate from a broader bill before the Senate that seeks to make it easier for challengers to disqualify voters over residency questions and to eliminate ballot drop boxes. That bill must pass the Senate before the end of the day Monday, the deadline for legislation to "cross over" to the House.

Republicans said any money should be donated to the Georgia Secretary of State and divvied up according to directions from the State Elections Board, which is dominated by Republican appointees.

“The issue with the third-party funding is it’s selective,” Burns said. “Not all 159 counties in Georgia enjoy that donation.”

Democrats, though, said the 2021 law made it more expensive for counties to run elections and that without outside funding, counties may have to raise taxes to pay for the increased expenses.

“We are burdening our election departments with extra responsibilities and costs while choking off the funding they need to meet all those demands,” said Sen. Sally Harrell, an Atlanta Democrat who represents parts of DeKalb County.

They demanded that the state increase election funding to counties if Republicans aren't going to allow outside grants.

“Let’s just appropriate the money,” said Sen. Derek Mallow, a Savannah Democrat. “How about we agree on that?”

___

