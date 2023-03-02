Georgia senators reject Buckhead efforts to leave Atlanta

“We cannot cavalierly decide when we are united and when we let our divisions break us,” said Sen. Sonya Halpern, an Atlanta Democrat who represents parts of Buckhead.

Atlanta's overwhelmingly Democratic legislative delegation and the city's business leadership had long opposed the measure, arguing that not only was it a bad idea, but that it was legally unworkable. Practical arguments revolved around questions of whether a new Buckhead City could still send its students to Atlanta's freestanding school district, whether Buckhead would shoulder a fair share of Atlanta's debts and whether it was legally possible to disentangle all the obligations of the city.

“Constitutionally, it's not possible to divide the city of Atlanta, with its schools, with its debt obligations,” said Sen. Jason Esteves, an Atlanta Democrat who represents part of Buckhead.

Kemp, a Republican who has forged a close working relationship with Democratic Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, added his voice to those questioning the legality and practicality of Buckhead City on Tuesday.

Kemp's chief lawyer sent out a harsh memo attacking the plans. Executive Counsel David Dove, like many, also said that the split could wreck the ability of all Georgia cities to borrow money. That's because bond markets would fear that cities could default on their debts if they broke into pieces.

“Have proponents of Senate Bills 113 and 114 considered what greater impacts this precedent may have on municipal bond ratings, underwriting considerations, the further de-annexation and incorporation of cities, and the possible widespread default that could occur?” Dove wrote.

Democrats say supporters of Buckhead City are a noisy minority of residents in the area. No Atlanta lawmakers are sponsoring the bills.

While the legislation was bottled up last year, new Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones supported it while serving as a state senator and has allowed the bills to move forward. He and other Republican leaders of the Senate brought the bill to a vote Thursday even though it was clear, after Kemp weighed in, that Republican support wouldn't be united.

Several senators praised Jones for fulfilling a campaign promise, although the defeat could allow Jones, a possible gubernatorial candidate, to move beyond advocacy of an issue that pits him against many business leaders.

Several supporters of the vote urged city leaders to listen to the concerns of Buckhead City proponents.

“This issue will not go away until they first listen, and then start to seek solutions," said Matt Brass, a Newnan Republican and close ally of Jones. "City of Atlanta, if you’re listening, listen to them.”

Dickens called Atlanta “one city, with one bright future” in a statement after the vote, thanking lawmakers for rejecting the bill and pledging further improvements in crime-fighting and other city services.

“To my fellow Atlantans: whether you support or oppose deannexation, I will continue working with you to improve our services, to invest in our communities and ensure a safe city for all,” Dickens said. “Atlanta is a group project, and we will work every day of the week with you, on your behalf, and hearing your voices.”

