BreakingNews
Decatur Book Festival cancels 2023 event, plans to resume in 2024
X

Georgia senators further whittle down truck weight changes

Georgia News
By JEFF AMY, Associated Press
2 hours ago
Georgia senators are further reducing a proposed increase in truck weights on state roads

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to boost weight limits for trucks on Georgia state highways is proving a heavy lift against determined opposition.

After the scope of the bill was cut down earlier in the House and still garnered barely enough votes to pass, the Senate Transportation Committee on Monday took a few more logs off the truck.

The committee, on a 7-4 vote, approved a new version of House Bill 189 that would allow trucks moving agricultural and forestry commodities to carry up to 88,000 pounds (40,000 kilograms) on state roads. Now, the limit on state roads is 80,000 pounds, but trucks are allowed a variance of up to 84,000 pounds.

The bill goes to the full Senate for more debate. The House would have to approve the changes.

The higher limit would only be good until July 1, 2024. Heavier trucks wouldn't be allowed in 13 core metro Atlanta counties, and local police and sheriff's deputies could for the first time write tickets for overweight trucks. Now, only the state Motor Carrier Compliance Division can write tickets.

By next year, senators said, Georgia leaders need to try to find ways to increase funding for the state's transportation system. Lawmakers have been pushing for a statewide freight and logistics plan, but it would cost another $1 billion a year, at least, to pay for projects including wider highways, improved interchanges and expanded railroads.

“I think it’s important that this committee be engaged fully with the business community, the ag community and also the Department of Transportation over the next six to eight months,” said Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, a Dahlonega Republican. “We have to get this freight and logistics plan implemented but we have to have lots of money to do it.”

A House committee had originally sought to permanently raise the weight limit to 90,000 pounds for all trucks, before voting 93-81 to allow that heavier weight for only logging, farming and mining commodities. But Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Greg Dolezal, a Republican from Cumming, bluntly told supporters “there are not the votes on this committee” to pass even the bill the House passed.

City and county governments and the Georgia Department of Transportation have ferociously opposed the increase, warning that heavier weights will cause much more expensive damage to roads and bridges. They also say many more bridges would have to be posted as too weak to allow 88,000-pound trucks, taking away some of the advantages of the higher limit. Other opponents warn heavier trucks could cause more crashes because of increased stopping distance.

Trucks would remain limited to 80,000 pounds on interstate highways.

Logging, farming and trucking groups have long been seeking the increase, saying they could save money by hauling more freight per trip. Loggers particularly argued that higher weight limits could make the difference between profit and loss in their low-margin industry.

Gov. Brian Kemp had been allowing heavy trucks that get special permits to haul up to 95,000 pounds (43,000 kilograms), under a supply chain emergency order that he repeatedly renewed. But that order finally expired on March 11, reducing the limit to 84,000 pounds.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter: twitter.com/jeffamy.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus2h ago

Decatur Book Festival cancels 2023 event, plans to resume in 2024
50m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Georgia lawyer convicted in Jan. 6 case
2h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

2 killed in Atlanta wreck involving ambulance
3h ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

2 killed in Atlanta wreck involving ambulance
3h ago

Credit: Jamar Perry

No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
14h ago
The Latest
Falcons address CB by signing Hughes, re-signing Armstrong
52m ago
Georgia Senate backs Kemp's push for tougher gang penalties
3h ago
Vassell, Johnson spoil Murray's return as Spurs top Hawks
8h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Mableton vote is among a number of special elections Tuesday in metro Atlanta
10h ago
Inside the Trump Special Grand Jury in Georgia: New podcast episode
15h ago
Behind Jimmy Carter’s defeat, a clandestine trip and a four-decade secret
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top