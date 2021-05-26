Georgia senators: Expand health coverage even if states balk

They said any alternative should not require insurance premiums and should require people who are insured to cover a low share of costs, like the traditional Medicaid program. Warnock and Ossoff didn’t outline how they would make up for the state share of the costs over the long term, though.

Medicaid expansion is the keystone of Democratic policy demands in most states that have kept narrower eligibility. A federal workaround would give Warnock a major achievement as he seeks election to a full six-year term in 2022.

An analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation found the additional federal money offered under the coronavirus relief incentives would send Georgia about $1.4 billion over two years, and the state's share of expanding coverage would be about $640 million. Georgia would end up $700 million ahead. More than 450,000 people in the state could become eligible for coverage.

But Republican leaders in Georgia and other states have ignored the enticement. Instead, Gov. Brian Kemp has been pursuing a more limited expansion that would impose work or education requirement to receive the benefits. The plan seeks to add an estimated 50,000 poor and uninsured Georgia residents to the Medicaid rolls in its first two years, with Republicans saying it's a more narrowly tailored, fiscally responsible alternative to a full expansion.

President Joe Biden’s administration froze President Donald Trump’s approval of Kemp's plan, although Georgia lawmakers provided money for it anyway in the budget beginning July 1.

A spokesperson for Kemp didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Georgia House voted 98-68 in March to reject full expansion, with majority Republicans rejecting the Democratic gambit.

Other states have been equally resistant. Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin on Tuesday opened and closed a special session with moments called by the Democratic governor seeking Medicaid expansion.

Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during a press conference at the Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. office space in downtown Atlanta, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer