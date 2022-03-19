Georgia senators carefully reviewing mental health bill

The House bill would also make it easier to take someone into care without their consent and provide forgivable loans for people who become mental health workers. It is sponsored by House Speaker David Ralston and has broad support.

State Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican who is chairing the subcommittee studying HB 1013, said he is holding off for now on deciding what, if anything, he wants changed in the House bill.

“I’m still in the information gathering phase,” he said Thursday, according to the AJC. “I’m not looking that far ahead just yet.”