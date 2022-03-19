Georgia senators carefully reviewing mental health bill

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators are scrutinizing legislation that aims to improve access to mental health and substance abuse treatment in the state.
The wide-ranging bill — HB 1013 — has already passed the state House. Now, members of the state Senate's Health and Human Services Committee are carefully comparing it to similar legislation put forward in recent years, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
A key part of the bill seeks to ensure that insurers provide the same level of benefits for mental health disorders as they do for physical illness.
State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, a Marietta Republican, sponsored a similar measure in the Senate.
“I think that the House bill does more than what my bill does, and we’ll decide if that’s a good idea or bad idea as we go through the process,” she said.
The House bill would also make it easier to take someone into care without their consent and provide forgivable loans for people who become mental health workers. It is sponsored by House Speaker David Ralston and has broad support.
State Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican who is chairing the subcommittee studying HB 1013, said he is holding off for now on deciding what, if anything, he wants changed in the House bill.
“I’m still in the information gathering phase,” he said Thursday, according to the AJC. “I’m not looking that far ahead just yet.”