Georgia senators approves letting more people give vaccines

The measure also allows the state Department of Public Health to give information on people who are vaccinated to vaccine programs tracking possible problems, as long as the third parties adhere to federal privacy laws. Normally, adults or the parents of children can opt out of Georgia's vaccine registry, but the law says that won't be allowed for vaccines administered as a result of a public health emergency, like the current one.

Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican, said the mandatory reporting is required under an agreement Georgia has with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding COVID-19 vaccines. He expressed confidence that information would be kept private.