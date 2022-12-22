Georgia senator quits for state job, prison chief steps down

Kemp also said state Department of Transportation Planning Director Jannine Miller will add the role of executive director of the State Road & Tollway Authority, effective Jan. 16. Kemp said he is also recommending Miller to be the executive director of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, giving Miller purview over transit, toll road and road projects.

Burke told The Moultrie Observer that the Department of Community Health approached him about the position after Kemp won re-election in November. He noted he has led a subcommittee that oversees the department's budget and said he's focused on rural healthcare, efforts to reduce deaths among new mothers, and efforts to study healthcare payments.

“My passion’s obviously been health care,” Burke told the newspaper. “I feel like I can make a difference there.”