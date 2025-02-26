Georgia Senate wants further boost to spending on Hurricane Helene relief

Helene caused more than $5 billion in damage to farming and forestry in Georgia, estimates show.

The Senate also wants a $25 million fund to pay for charities to give grants to people who are in need after the storm, boosting what had been a House plan for $10 million in grants to rural communities.

“We have people who aren’t farmers. They aren’t timber owners. They’re not small governments themselves, but they’re still hurting too,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Blake Tillery, a Republican from Vidalia. “In fact, in my district, about every third house still has a blue tarp on the roof. They either haven’t been able to resolve their insurance claim yet, or they’ve not been able to find a contractor who could come to replace that roof.”

The Senate also added another $50 million to help pay for the state and local share of debris removal after Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump rejected pleas for the federal government to pay 100% of the costs for six months. Instead, after 120 days, the federal share fell to 75%.

If lawmakers ultimately agree, Georgia would spend more than $850 million to aid local governments and individuals after Helene cut a swath across eastern Georgia.

Lawmakers are considering tax breaks for farmers and timber growers that could boost relief costs well above $1 billion.

The budget also includes $1 billion for a third round of income tax rebates that Kemp and legislative leaders have promised. The plan would again give refunds of up to $250 to single filers, up to $375 to single adults who head a household with dependents and up to $500 to married couples filing jointly.

Kemp proposed boosting overall spending by $4.4 billion in state funds in the remainder of the budget year, with $1.7 billion coming from increased revenue. The remaining $2.7 billion would come from Georgia's $16 billion in surplus and reserves.

Georgia would spend $40.6 billion in state funds, up from the $36.1 billion passed last spring. The state will spend billions more from federal aid and other sources.

Because lawmakers can't spend above the amount that Kemp proposes, they have to cut other areas to boost spending on their own priorities.

For example, Kemp asked for four new modular prisons. The House offered two, while the Senate proposes three, allowing each body to shift some spending elsewhere. Kemp proposed $100 million to pay off existing debt, while the House zeroed out that spending and the Senate proposes $60 million.