Georgia Senate rejects allowing vote on horse race betting

They pointed to a Georgia Southern University study that shows horse racing could boost the state’s economy by $1.28 billion a year and create 15,800 jobs over a decade. That includes projected spinoffs from thoroughbred breeding.

“We should be rolling out the red carpet for this industry," said Sen. Brandon Beach, an Alpharetta Republican.

Opponents, though, questioned whether horse tracks could survive without slot machines or some other kind of electronic gambling and casino games, all barred in the measure. Many oppose gambling on moral grounds or say it feeds addiction, although Georgia collects hundreds of millions of dollars each year through its lottery.

“In gambling, for there to be a winner, there must be a loser," said Sen. Marty Harbin, a Tyrone Republican.

Some Georgia lawmakers typically attempt to expand gambling every year in the General Assembly, but none have been successful since voters approved the lottery in 1992. The House has been less friendly to expansion efforts in recent years, but House Speaker David Ralston gave proponents new hope in January when he said “there is an appetite this session that I hadn't seen before to do something,” suggesting proponents should focus on a constitutional amendment and leave until later the details of whether the state will legalize casinos, sports betting or horse-race betting.

Senate Bill 142, a sports betting measure that the Senate approved last year, is still alive in the House this year.

