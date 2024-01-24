Georgia Senate passes new Cobb school board districts, but Democrats say they don't end racial bias

Ross agreed, finding the people who drew the map relied too much on race.

Republican Sen. Ed Setzler of Acworth said the map would maintain core communities from current districts, calling it “the work of a very thoughtful process.” But Democratic Sen. Jason Esteves of Atlanta, who represents parts of Cobb County, said Setzler and Republicans short-circuited the normal local legislative process to try to maintain a Republican majority.

“This map and the proposal in the bill violates the clear provisions of the federal court order that was issued late last year," Esteves said. "This map continues the packing of Black and brown voters in Cobb County, particularly on the south side of the county, limiting their influence.”

The map moves on to the House for more debate. If lawmakers give it final passage, Ross would have to decide if it passes legal muster. If lawmakers don't act quickly, Ross could draw a map without legislative input.

“This is not something we need to wait around until March to do," Setzler said. "There’s an election coming up in May.”

Any new map could upset the Republican majority on the board. The 106,000-student district has been riven by political conflict in recent years, with the GOP majority often imposing its will over the protests of the three Democratic members.

The district has alleged the plaintiffs are pursuing a Democratic takeover of the board through the lawsuit. It tried to get the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to step in immediately, but the court hasn't acted yet.