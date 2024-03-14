BreakingNews
Jennifer Lopez cancels Atlanta concert date with no explanation
Georgia News

Georgia Senate passes bill to loosen health permit rules, as Democrats again push Medicaid

The Georgia Senate is passing a plan to loosen health care permitting that proponents say will create new options for patients
FILE - Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert, Ga., shown here on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, closed in 2020. The Georgia state Senate passed a bill on March 14, 2024, that would let the hospital reopen without a state permit, called a certificate of need. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert, Ga., shown here on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, closed in 2020. The Georgia state Senate passed a bill on March 14, 2024, that would let the hospital reopen without a state permit, called a certificate of need. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)
By JEFF AMY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Senate on Thursday passed a plan to loosen health care permitting that proponents say will create new options for patients, as Democrats made a last-ditch attempt to expand health care coverage for lower-income adults.

Senators voted 43-11 for House Bill 1339, sending it back to the House for more debate. It’s likely to face pushback there from opponents who warn greater competition will undercut rural hospitals by drawing away the best-paying patients.

“It is not a wholesale elimination of certificate of need requirements," Sen. Bill Cowsert, an Athens Republican, said of the Senate approach. "We’re targeting certain areas where we want to make it easier to provide medical services to Georgians.”

Certificates of need, in place in Georgia since the 1970s, require someone who wants to build a health facility or offer new services to prove an expansion is needed. The permits are meant to prevent overspending that would increase health care costs.

One key sticking point is likely to be whether to let outpatient surgery centers serve multiple medical specialties without a state permit, called a certificate of need. The Senate bill would let physicians from multiple specialties share one surgery center. The House has opposed such a move.

The Senate measure could also allow the historically Black Morehouse School of Medicine to open a hospital in central Atlanta that could provide services once offered by the now-shuttered Atlanta Medical Center. It would also allow a hospital to open without a permit in any rural county where a prior hospital has been closed for more than 12 months. That could allow a hospital in the southwest Georgia town of Cuthbert that closed in 2020 to reopen.

The bill also includes a study committee to examine whether Georgia's state-federal Medicaid program should be expanded to cover more lower-income adults. Right now, for many adults who make less than than the federal poverty level, or about $15,000 a year, the only option is Gov. Brian Kemp's Pathways program. It requires adults to prove 80 hours a month of work, study or volunteering. Although hundreds of thousands of Georgia adults below the poverty line are uninsured, only a few thousand have attained Pathways coverage so far.

"Medicaid expansion is what you need to take care of all these folks," said Sen. David Lucas, a Macon Democrat who introduced a separate expansion bill this year. He voted for Thursday's bill, saying he wanted negotiators to consider full expansion when they meet to work out differences between House and Senate bills.

While some states have repealed certificate-of-need laws, Georgia is among the majority of states still using them. Incumbent hospitals and health care providers often oppose new developments. Those who dislike the certificates say they prevent needed competition and unfairly protect local monopolies.

"The Senate passed a measure today that would ensure that every Georgian, regardless of where they live, would have an opportunity to access quality care in their community," Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a Republican, said in a statement. Jones has advocated for full repeal of the permits

But Democrats say that new medical facilities in underserved areas won't be able to sustain themselves without more insured patients.

"How does this bill allow a hospital operator, whether it’s 20 minutes from here or four hours from here, to avoid operating at a significant loss under the current mix of uncompensated care?" asked Sen. Jason Esteves, an Atlanta Democrat.

Now in Georgia, physicians can open a surgery center serving only their medical specialty without a permit. The Senate plan doesn't directly say physicians can open a surgery center that provides medical procedures across multiple specialties. But it does say physicians from different specialties can share operating rooms, which means one building can be used for any procedure. Sen. Billy Hickman, a Statesboro Republican who supported the bill, said surgery centers skim off lucrative businesses from hospitals.

“They are not open seven days a week like our hospital is," Hickman said. “They’re not open 24 hours a day like our hospital. They don’t have to take everybody that walks in the way our hospital does.”

The Senate plan would also abolish requirements for permits for outpatient birthing centers and imaging centers, which provide X-rays, CAT scans and PET scans.

The bill would let new hospitals be built in counties with less than 50,000 residents, as long as they agree to provide a certain amount of charity care, join the statewide trauma system and provide “comprehensive behavioral health services.”

FILE- A man passes Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, before the hospital closed in 2022. The Georgia state Senate passed a bill on March 14, 2024, that would let the historically Black Morehouse School of Medicine open a replacement hospital without a state permit, called a certificate of need. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban1h ago

Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins
5h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton judge again rejects Harrison Floyd’s motion to dismiss charges
2h ago

Credit: cus

Decelerating growth continues at year’s start in metro Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: cus

Decelerating growth continues at year’s start in metro Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Instagram posts of decapitated baby lead to ruling against autopsy doctor
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Achsah Nesmith, who wrote speeches for President Jimmy Carter, has died at age 84
10m ago
Tennessee House advances bill requiring local officers to aid US immigration authorities
33m ago
Falcons trade former starting QB Ridder to Cardinals for WR Moore
44m ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
9h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do