Georgia Senate leaders to investigate European trip spending

Jones and Kennedy, like Duncan and Miller, are Republicans. Duncan did not run for reelection, while Miller, of Gainesville, lost a Republican primary race for lieutenant governor to Jones. Kennedy, of Macon, was chair of the majority caucus under Miller.

Miller did not return messages seeking comment. A spokesperson for Duncan said the trip helped to build on “our strong relationships with private sector companies across the world.”

“The bipartisan Senate delegation trip helped maintain our state’s competitiveness and create more high quality jobs — two of the core accomplishments of Geoff Duncan’s tenure as lieutenant governor and head of the state Senate,” the statement said.

The newspaper reported that it reviewed 1,300 pages of emails from the state Department of Economic Development relating to the trip.

According to a report compiled by Duncan’s office and signed by Miller, the group met with government and business officials, toured company headquarters, studios, training schools and other facilities, and attended receptions. The newspaper found that transportation for the group alone probably cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Among the 14 people listed as attending, according to emails, were Duncan, Miller, and state senators including Republican Clint Dixon of Buford, Democrat Emanuel Jones of Decatur, Democrat Sonya Halpern of Atlanta, Democrat Sheikh Rahman of Lawrenceville, two members of Duncan’s security detail and Andrew Allison, the head of the Senate Press Office who left state government a little more than a month later for another job. Dixon, Jones, Halpern and Rahman remain senators.

Rahman called the trip a “working visit” that offered no real time for tourism. For example, he said he learned about Germany's apprenticeship system, which helps link trained young people to businesses.

The General Assembly has a taxpayer-funded budget this year of roughly $53 million.

Emanuel Jones said he supports releasing cost and other information.