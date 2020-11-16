Georgia Senate Democrats choose Butler as minority leader

Butler, first elected to the Senate in 1998, was Democratic caucus chair under former minority leader Steve Henson in the term now ending. Henson chose not to run for reelection after 26 years in the state Senate over two separate stints. Henson had been the Democrats' minority leader for 10 years.

The minority party also elected Sen. Elena Parent of Decatur as caucus chair, and Sen. Harold Jones of Augusta was elected whip.