Georgia Senate debate canceled after top candidates decline

Loeffler spokesman Stephen Lawson hit back, saying: “WSB saving Doug Collins from another debate embarrassment is about the only thing going right for his campaign.”

Loeffler faces a crowded field in a special election for the U.S. Senate seat she was appointed to 10 months ago to replace retiring GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson. The candidates faced off in one debate, held virtually with participants joining from separate locations because of the coronavirus pandemic, on Oct. 19.

With 20 candidates in the race, there is a high likelihood that it could extend into overtime with a Jan. 5 runoff — required between the top two candidates if no one gets more than 50% of votes in November’s election.

A spokesman for Warnock’s campaign declined to comment.