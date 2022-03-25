Georgia Senate approves budget maintaining higher spending

Tillery said budget writers tried to put new spending into “one-time funds” to give the state flexibility to reassess priorities in the future.

The budget would continue $2,000 raises for teachers and $5,000 raises for state employees and lawmakers that will begin April 1. It would also pay the first cost-of-living increase in 14 years to retired state employees who draw pensions from the Employees Retirement System.

Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, a Democrat from Stone Mountain, said there were good things in the budget, but the state should also fully expand Medicaid and implement an earned income tax credit.

“The budget still doesn’t address cumulative effects of underfunding vital agencies and services," she said.

Budget talks between the House and Senate are likely to last until nearly the April 4 end of this year’s General Assembly session.