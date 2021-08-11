Georgia secretary of state urges voter citizenship amendment

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who's facing a primary challenge next year, said during a news conference Wednesday that he's calling on the state General Assembly to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year for voters to consider.

“Fortunately, Georgia code already makes clear that only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote in Georgia, but we are seeing disturbing trends across the country that makes this issue too important to be left up to future legislatures,” Raffensperger said.