Georgia school shifting online after infections reported

In announcing the nine infections among students and staff, North Paudling High School principal Gabe Carmona wrote that each of them had been in the school building sometime in the prior week. But it was unclear whether the school would quarantine other students and staff who may have been exposed. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported it obtained the principal's letter from the school district.

Meanwhile, school officials in a nearby metro Atlanta county reported 12 students and two staff members across a dozen schools tested positive for the virus during their first week back at school. The Cherokee County school system reported that more than 250 students with potential exposure had been sent home to quarantine for two weeks.

"We have students and staff reporting presumptive, pending and positive COVID-19 tests every day, and this will continue as we operate schools during a pandemic," Cherokee County Schools Superintendent Brian Hightower wrote in a letter to parents Friday.

Cherokee County also drew attention because of online photos. Dozens of students at two of its high schools squeezed together for first-day-of-school senior photos. None wore masks.

Hightower said in his letter that many of the seniors in those online photos "wear masks routinely" — though the schools don't require them to. He also said the school system was taking "extra steps for transparency." In addition to the superintendent's letter, the school system posted information about all confirmed infections and quarantines on its website.

Paulding County’s 30,000 students were offered a remote learning option. About 30% of students chose online learning. Cherokee County school officials said 22% of the districts 42,200 students opted to start the year with online classes.

