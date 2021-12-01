Georgia school district's superintendent to retire in summer

BUFORD, Ga. (AP) — A school district in Georgia soon will be looking for a new leader.
Buford City Schools Superintendent Robert Downs, who has led the district since early 2019, said he will retire June 30, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
“During the pandemic’s shutdown, we struggled not seeing our parents as often as we wanted, and it brought to light how fleeting our days with them are,” Downs said in a letter announcing his decision. “I realized we wanted to take the opportunity to spend as much time as possible with them.”
Downs said he will be ending a 32-year career in education.
Before taking leadership of the Buford district, he was an assistant superintendent for Cobb County schools.
“I have grown as an educator, administrator, leader, and most importantly, as a person, during my tenure here,” Downs said. “What has made this decision so difficult is the thought of not serving this community. Your impact will forever be felt in my life.”
Downs said he will assist the school board with the search for a new superintendent and transition process.