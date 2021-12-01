Georgia school district's superintendent to retire in summer

Buford City Schools Superintendent Robert Downs, who has led the district since early 2019, said he will retire June 30, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“During the pandemic’s shutdown, we struggled not seeing our parents as often as we wanted, and it brought to light how fleeting our days with them are,” Downs said in a letter announcing his decision. “I realized we wanted to take the opportunity to spend as much time as possible with them.”