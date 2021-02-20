Georgia school chief again asks feds to drop mandated tests

Woods said it will be hard for all students to take tests in-person, as testing security rules required. The elected Republican superintendent is generally a foe of the current standardized testing regime, arguing that the tests are an “autopsy,” with results arriving after the year ends, too late for teachers to make improvements. He also argues that standardized testing is stressful and harmful to students, especially in a “uniquely taxing” year.

Woods instead promotes tests that help evaluate learning as the year goes along. The state has provided such a test that districts can use this year.

Those who support testing say it's important to know what students have actually learned in the last two years. Without the test results, Georgia can't operate its current systems of rating schools and evaluating teachers.

The state Board of Education last year voted to reduce the amount that state standardized tests count toward grades in four high school classes to nearly zero from the normal 20%. Districts still can choose to count tests at a higher value.