Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck

Georgia News
42 minutes ago
A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta

THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) — A Georgia school bus driver died when a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta.

Two students suffered minor injuries.

The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. Officials tell news outlets that three students were on the bus at the time of the wreck. Two were taken to a hospital in Thomaston.

The name of the dead driver was not immediately available. It's unclear what happened or if anyone associated with the utility truck was injured.

