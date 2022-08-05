Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck

THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) — A Georgia school bus driver died when a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta.
Two students suffered minor injuries.
The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. Officials tell news outlets that three students were on the bus at the time of the wreck. Two were taken to a hospital in Thomaston.
The name of the dead driver was not immediately available. It's unclear what happened or if anyone associated with the utility truck was injured.
