Georgia school boards group splits with national association

Leaders of the Georgia School Boards Association voted Tuesday to separate from the national group immediately, citing the letter and other grievances. Georgia joins a handful of other state school board associations that have broken with the national organization.

“The letter that the NSBA Leadership sent to President Biden calling for broad federal law enforcement intervention on behalf of school board members was concerning since GSBA did not ask for it, was not consulted about it, and did not agree with many of the statements” in it, states a letter from the state organization to its membership.