Georgia running backs Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton announce plans to enter NFL draft

Milton (6-1, 220) finished the season with three consecutive two-touchdown games, including a career high 156 rushing yards with two scores in a 31-23 win over Georgia Tech to close the regular season.

Milton announced his plans to enter the NFL draft on social media on Monday. "This has without a doubt been the best 4 years of my life," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I have developed relationships that will last the rest of my life."

Milton, who is from Fresno, California, thanked Georgia coaches “for taking a chance on the kid from Fresno.”

Edwards, also a senior, followed with his announcement later Monday, saying "it has been a blessing" to play for Georgia.

Edwards and Milton join offensive lineman Amarius Mims and defensive backs Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith in announcing plans to enter the NFL draft. Tight end Brock Bowers has not announced his plans.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP