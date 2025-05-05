Georgia News
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says he won’t run for US Senate seat in 2026 against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff

1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says he won’t run for US Senate seat in 2026 against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff.

In this aerial image, the eastern end of the Savannah Riverwalk is visible, with Savannah City Hall in the background. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront

Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a prime Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.

Democrat Josh McLaurin announces run for Georgia lieutenant governor in 2026

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.

The Cobb County Courthouse complex in Marietta, Ga., is shown in this photo Monday, March 24, 2025 (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)

Man charged in Georgia slaying cited by White House amid immigration crackdown pleads not guilty

41m ago

College baseball notebook: FSU's series win over Clemson moves it into 1st in tightly bunched ACC

51m ago

Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Presidents Day in front of the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, February 17, 2025, as part of nationwide demonstrations organized by the 50501 movement. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts

The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of voters disapprove of Elon Musk's involvement in government and DOGE's cost-cutting efforts.

Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.