Georgia reports jump in cases of coronavirus variant

State Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey reported the latest figure at a news conference Thursday. It's up from one variant case earlier this month.

The jump is not surprising. Mutations of the virus are emerging quickly, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said a new version first identified in the United Kingdom may become dominant in the U.S. by March. Although it doesn't cause more severe illness, it spreads much more easily and will therefore lead to more hospitalizations and deaths, according to the CDC.