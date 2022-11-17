Georgia releases school data, but no grades for third year

The share of high school students graduating in four years rose, however, from 82.6% in 2019 to 84.7% in 2022.

“We know the pandemic had an undeniable impact on student learning,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement. “It’s our role, responsibility and privilege moving forward to ensure districts and schools have the resources they need to continue investing in students and combatting the effects of lost learning opportunities.”

The state has hired academic recovery specialists to work with schools, awarded grants to expand after-school and summer programs, provided instructional aids and established an office to support rural schools.

The federal government waived part of the requirements for the state’s normal evaluation system. Georgia said it couldn't reliably compute some figures because there was no testing in 2020 and widely varying shares of students from school to school took tests in 2021.

Normally, schools and districts are graded on a single 100-point scale in what Georgia calls the College and Career Ready Performance Index, with a letter grade assigned based on the score.

Georgia didn’t administer its Milestones standardized tests to student in grades 3-8 and high school in the spring of 2020, and produced no grades after that year. The state didn’t assign grades based on the 2021 tests either, meaning schools last received new grades in 2019.

