Georgia News

Georgia regents nominate current Augusta University administrator as next president

A current Augusta University administrator is positioned to become the school's next president
Updated 1 hour ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A current Augusta University administrator is positioned to become the school's next president.

Regents of the University System of Georgia voted Thursday to name Russell T. Keen as the sole finalist for the presidency of the 10,000-student public university, which includes the Medical College of Georgia.

Keen is currently executive vice president for administration and chief of staff to the president at Augusta University.

Being named a sole finalist is typically a prelude to being named president of a public college or university in Georgia. Under state law, regents must wait at least five days before confirming Keen's appointment.

Brooks Keel, the president of Augusta University since 2015, announced last September that he is retiring on June 30.

Keel took over in Augusta shortly after regents merged Georgia Health Sciences University and Augusta State University in 2013. The school was called Georgia Regents University until shortly after Keel became president in 2015. Under Keel, regents handed over control of Augusta University's hospital to Wellstar Health System in an effort to improve the hospital’s financial position. Lawmakers this year agreed to create a freestanding medical school at the University of Georgia and a new dental school at Georgia Southern University, meaning Augusta University will no longer host Georgia's only public medical and dental schools.

Keen has worked under Keel at Augusta University since 2015. Before that, Keen was an administrator at Georgia Southern University for 13 years, working for Keel there as well. Earlier, he was a fundraiser for the University of Georgia.

Keen earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in higher education administration from Georgia Southern. He earned a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Georgia.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Rivian

Rivian launches second generation of its flagship EV models

Morehouse president reflects on Biden’s visit: ‘It made us stronger’

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LISTEN
Atlanta Mayor Dickens: Water breaks ‘not my fault but it is my problem’
31m ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

GUEST COLUMN
Tyler Perry: Flying while Black shouldn’t be a crime

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

GUEST COLUMN
Tyler Perry: Flying while Black shouldn’t be a crime

Credit: John Spink

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Buckhead nightclub
59m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Election certification disputes in a handful of states spark concerns over 2024...
37m ago
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Meet the Georgia student who got accepted into more than 200 colleges
Featured

Credit: Charles Nixon

Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
EXCLUSIVE
Ossoff, Warnock secure funds preserving John Lewis’ congressional papers
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more