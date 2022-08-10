Georgia records $21B in state-subsidized economic projects

Georgia's Department of Economic Development counted 358 projects that got state incentives. Beyond Hyundai and Rivian, the other projects pledged $10.6 billion in investment and nearly 36,000 jobs.

Georgia has offered billions in incentives for the projects, more than $3 billion for Hyundai and Rivian alone.

The state says $18 billion of the investment and more than 30,000 new jobs were pledged outside the 10 counties that make up the core of the metro Atlanta region. Kemp and other Republicans have focused on creating jobs in rural Georgia, saying they want to spur the economy. Rural regions of Georgia are among the state's most Republican.

Officials say Georgia's economic strengths include Atlanta's airport, Savannah's port, and existing strength in logistics and distribution.

International companies announced more than $8 million in investment. South Korea, led by Hyundai, was the top foreign investor, followed by Germany, Japan, France and the Netherlands.

Kemp has announced 120,000 new jobs and $43 billion in investments since taking office.