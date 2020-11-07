Georgia receiver appears to break leg against Florida

Replays clearly showed the severity of Rosemy-Jacksaint's injury as team trainers rushed to the end zone and quickly got an air cast on his leg. He was carted into the tunnel amid a standing ovation. Florida safety Brad Stewart hit Rosemy-Jacksaint just before he crossed the goal line.

Rosemy-Jacksaint's first career touchdown came on the freshman's fourth catch and gave the fifth-ranked Bulldogs a 13-0 lead. Zamir White ran for a 75-yard score on Georgia's first play from scrimmage.