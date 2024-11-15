Georgia RB Trevor Etienne ruled out against Tennessee with injury

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Trevor Etienne, the top running back for No. 11 Georgia, has been ruled out of the game Saturday against No. 6 Tennessee with a rib injury.

Etienne was hurt in a Nov. 2 victory over Florida, though he did get limited carries in a 28-10 loss to Ole Miss last weekend. He finished with 34 yards on nine carries.

Initially listed as questionable for the crucial game against the Volunteers, Etienne was ruled out by Georgia on the injury report filed with the Southeastern Conference on Thursday evening.