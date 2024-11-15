Georgia News
Georgia News

Georgia RB Trevor Etienne ruled out against Tennessee with injury

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne has been ruled out of the big game against Tennessee with a rib injury
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)
59 minutes ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Trevor Etienne, the top running back for No. 11 Georgia, has been ruled out of the game Saturday against No. 6 Tennessee with a rib injury.

Etienne was hurt in a Nov. 2 victory over Florida, though he did get limited carries in a 28-10 loss to Ole Miss last weekend. He finished with 34 yards on nine carries.

Initially listed as questionable for the crucial game against the Volunteers, Etienne was ruled out by Georgia on the injury report filed with the Southeastern Conference on Thursday evening.

Etienne, who is in his first season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Florida, leads Georgia with 477 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He is averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Etienne's absence leaves freshman Nate Frazier (333 yards, three TDs) as the only running back with extensive playing time assured of being available against the Volunteers.

Cash Jones is listed as questionable, while Roderick Robinson and Branson Robinson are both out.

Tennessee has its own injury concerns. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who is reportedly going through concussion protocol, continues to be listed as questionable on the injury report.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) hands the ball off to Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia adds Trevor Etienne, Cash Jones to injury report; Vols QB listed as questionable
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Trevor Etienne now ‘out’ for Tennessee game, per SEC availability report
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Heupel says No. 6 Vols should have QB Nico Iamaleava against 11th-ranked Georgia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 6 Tennessee faces No. 11 Georgia in a de facto playoff game between the hedges
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Trial to begin for the man accused of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley2h ago
Broncos, Falcons both trying to put botched special teams play behind them ahead of...
Trump says he will nominate former Rep. Doug Collins, Air Force reservist, as veterans...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens