Georgia quarterback Carson Beck announces he's returning for 2024 season

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia junior quarterback Carson Beck has announced he plans to return for the 2024 season instead of entering the NFL draft.

Georgia announced Beck's decision on social media. The fourth-year junior will lead the No. 6 Bulldogs against No. 4 Florida State (No. 5 CFP) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

“My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future," Beck said in Georgia's social media post. "However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season.