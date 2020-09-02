Georgia QB Newman opting out of season to prepare for draft

Former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who was Jake Fromm’s top backup last season, freshman Carson Beck and D’Wan Mathis are the Bulldogs’ other quarterbacks.

Daniels started for USC as a freshman, passing for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He then hurt his knee in the Trojans’ 2019 opener against Fresno State.

Mathis was redshirted in 2019 as he recovered from surgery to remove a brain cyst.

Newman announced in January he would transfer to Georgia for his final year of eligibility.

Playing for a Wake Forest team that finished 8-5, Newman completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,868 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2019, his first full season as a starter. He also rushed for 574 yards and six touchdowns.

In his statement, Newman thanked Smart “for extending the offer for me to be a part of the University of Georgia football program. Although my time has been short I've built some great relationships and I've had a chance to continue my development.”

Georgia did not immediately release a statement on Newman's exit.

Smart said after Saturday's scrimmage no quarterback had emerged as the starter.

