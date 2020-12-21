Georgia puts streak on line vs Northeastern

TWO STREAKS: Northeastern has dropped its last three road games, scoring 65.7 points and allowing 74 points during those contests. Georgia is on a six-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 65.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Huskies have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Georgia has 38 assists on 83 field goals (45.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Northeastern has assists on 44 of 67 field goals (65.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.2 percent this year. That figure is the 20th-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Northeastern stands at just 22.5 percent (ranked 278th).

