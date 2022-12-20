ajc logo
X

Georgia public colleges ban TikTok on school-owned devices

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The University System of Georgia is banning the use of TikTok, WeChat and Telegram on computers and phones owned by any of its 26 universities and colleges

ATLANTA (AP) — The University System of Georgia is following Gov. Brian Kemp's lead and banning the use of TikTok, WeChat and Telegram on computers and phones owned by the system or any of its 26 universities and colleges.

Spokesperson Kristina Torres confirmed the move Tuesday, after the Republican Kemp on Thursday became one of numerous governors to ban TikTok from state computers. Because of Georgia law, Kemp generally can't give direct orders to public universities.

Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in a memo that state-owned devices can only be used to access the programs for law enforcement and security purposes.

Perdue said the students, faculty and staff could still access the sites on their own computers and phones, or those owned by university-related foundations, as long as employees don't also use those devices to access personal information or sensitive information related to university business.

Many Georgia universities use TikTok to court potential new students and communicate with current students and athletic fans. At least 20 public Georgia universities and four-year colleges appear to have TikTok accounts, although some have never posted. Valdosta State University, for example, appears to have eight separate accounts.

Some public universities in other states are barring students from using school Wi-Fi networks to access TikTok on their own devices. Torres didn't immediately respond to a question about whether that would happen in Georgia.

Congress is moving to ban TikTok from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill unveiled Tuesday, with requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any other app created by its owner, ByteDance Ltd.

A spokesperson for TikTok called the bans a “political gesture” that is not needed to protect national security because TikTok is developing security and data privacy plans to secure the platform in the U.S.

Kemp and others say foreign governments may be able to access users' personal information or use the programs for spying operations.

Editors' Picks

DeKalb jury awards $160 million verdict after Underground Atlanta shooting deaths3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

How Abrams’ campaign spending led to ‘incredibly bad’ cash crunch
11h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

State regulators approve Georgia Power rate hike
3h ago

Clayton Commission considering naming Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
7h ago

Clayton Commission considering naming Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Augusta National to invite LIV golfers to 2023 Masters
6h ago
The Latest
Dream give 5-year contract extensions to Wright, Padover
13m ago
Falcons' Pees resumes lead role with defense following scare
48m ago
Lamar Jackson still not at practice during open portion
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top