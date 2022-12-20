Georgia public colleges ban TikTok on school-owned devices

Some public universities in other states are barring students from using school Wi-Fi networks to access TikTok on their own devices. Torres didn't immediately respond to a question about whether that would happen in Georgia.

Congress is moving to ban TikTok from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill unveiled Tuesday, with requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any other app created by its owner, ByteDance Ltd.

A spokesperson for TikTok called the bans a “political gesture” that is not needed to protect national security because TikTok is developing security and data privacy plans to secure the platform in the U.S.

Kemp and others say foreign governments may be able to access users' personal information or use the programs for spying operations.