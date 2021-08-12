Georgia prosecutors form new group to combat crime

Broady, vice-chair of the new coalition, said crime was up in areas controlled by Democrats and Republicans, and he didn't want to politicize the issue.

"We're not here to play the blame game," said Howard, who chairs the group. “We are here to find solutions.”

District Attorney Jared Williams from Augusta said part of the group's focus was on using “data-driven policies” to prevent crime. He cited early childhood intervention as an example and said the policies may not always be politically popular.

“The criminal justice system cannot fix all the problems,” he said. “It can't necessarily fix the poverty problem. It can't necessarily fix the mental health problem. But what we can do is make sure we're not getting in the way.”

The group's first meeting was hosted by Willis, who said it was important that local district attorneys support each other.

“We're all facing the same problems," she said.