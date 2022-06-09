Georgia prosecutor won't pursue charges in fatal shooting

Jones' office said Mincey then opened the car's passenger door and exited with a gun in his hand. That's when Love, who was on the driver's side of the car, shot Mincey in the back through the driver-side door.

Video footage from that night confirmed the gun — a Smith and Wesson 9mm semiautomatic pistol — fell from Mincey’s hand and slid across the pavement, the DA’s office said. That footage has not been publicly released. Mincey's family was shown footage for the first time during a meeting with Jones and her staff.

"The family could not take seeing it," Pastor Alan Mainor told the Savannah Morning News after the meeting. "It was so horrendous for them. They had to relive that and see their loved one alive at that moment and killed again."

Mincey family attorney David Aylor told WTOC-TV they expect to get the full incident report from Jones' office in the coming weeks, and will decide from there what, if any, civil action to pursue.

Now that the district attorney's office has officially closed the case, Mayor Van Johnson told the television station Wednesday that he believes it's important for the community to move forward.

“I’m sorry for the family’s loss, but on the other end of it, we support the officer, who I guess in this case, made the right decision. We don’t take it lightly, or as a victory lap in this kind of way. We’ll take it as the system did whatever it was supposed to do.” Johnson said.