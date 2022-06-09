Georgia prosecutor won't pursue charges in fatal shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor says no criminal charges will be filed against a Savannah Police officer involved in a fatal shooting last year during a traffic stop.
The decision comes nearly a year after Maurice Mincey, 36, was shot and killed July 17 outside a home by Officer Thomas Love.
Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones in a statement Tuesday contends the officer's actions were “justifiable” given the circumstances, news outlets reported.
“While the untimely death of any citizen is unfathomable, the evidence shows that Mr. Mincey’s possession of a firearm, his failure to respond to verbal commands and sudden exit from the car posed an imminent risk of danger to officers and citizens in the immediate area,” Jones said.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s initial findings, Savannah Police stopped a car around 9:30 p.m. after the driver allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. While officers spoke with the driver outside the vehicle, Mincey was “moving around inside” and officers asked him to stop and show his hands, the GBI said.
Jones' office said Mincey then opened the car's passenger door and exited with a gun in his hand. That's when Love, who was on the driver's side of the car, shot Mincey in the back through the driver-side door.
Video footage from that night confirmed the gun — a Smith and Wesson 9mm semiautomatic pistol — fell from Mincey’s hand and slid across the pavement, the DA’s office said. That footage has not been publicly released. Mincey's family was shown footage for the first time during a meeting with Jones and her staff.
"The family could not take seeing it," Pastor Alan Mainor told the Savannah Morning News after the meeting. "It was so horrendous for them. They had to relive that and see their loved one alive at that moment and killed again."
Mincey family attorney David Aylor told WTOC-TV they expect to get the full incident report from Jones' office in the coming weeks, and will decide from there what, if any, civil action to pursue.
Now that the district attorney's office has officially closed the case, Mayor Van Johnson told the television station Wednesday that he believes it's important for the community to move forward.
“I’m sorry for the family’s loss, but on the other end of it, we support the officer, who I guess in this case, made the right decision. We don’t take it lightly, or as a victory lap in this kind of way. We’ll take it as the system did whatever it was supposed to do.” Johnson said.