Georgia prosecutor accused of stealing public money pleads guilty in deal that includes resignation

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — An elected prosecutor in northeast Georgia who is accused of using public money to cover personal expenses entered a guilty plea Friday that included her resignation from office.

Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard pleaded guilty to unprofessional conduct for taking money from the county and the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, Attorney General Chris Carr said in a news release. That included travel expenses she wasn't entitled to and misusing a fund meant to help crime victims.

“Mrs. Woodard took advantage of our state by violating the same laws that she was elected to uphold,” Carr said. “She has now been held accountable for her actions.”