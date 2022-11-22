BreakingNews
BREAKING: 3 South Georgia deputies fired, arrested over jail beating
Georgia promises all to get food aid money by Thanksgiving

27 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials promise to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems.

State officials can't say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, but they said the SNAP payments should go out before Thanksgiving, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The bulk payments started after federal officials gave the state emergency permission to skip reviewing paperwork filed from August to October, Georgia Department of Human Services spokesperson Kylie Winton said.

Inflation, a shortage of workers and an increase in SNAP applications all led to the backlog, Winton said.

Jovi Iovine and his wife rely on $800 a month from a paycheck and food stamps to feed their two children. He tried to renew food stamps last month, and so far he’s received no indication that the renewal will go through.

“I don’t think it’s fair to my kids to not have Thanksgiving,” said Iovine, who lives in Nashville, Georgia. “We’re okay, right this second. But within a week, there’ll be nothing left for the kids.”

