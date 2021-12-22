Georgia probe of death after stop by deputy submitted to DA

The GBI said multiple deputies were involved and a struggle ensued while they tried to detain Jones. He was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car.

On the way to jail, he had a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital, according to the GBI and sheriff's office. He spent a week in a coma with multiple head injuries before he died on Oct. 18, the Chronicle reported.

Four deputies were placed on administrative leave but later returned to work. The sheriff's office asked the GBI to review their use of force.