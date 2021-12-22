Georgia probe of death after stop by deputy submitted to DA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has turned over its probe of a man's death after a struggle with sheriff's deputies to the prosecutor's office in Augusta.
Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jared Williams confirmed that he received the GBI's file on the death of 24-year-old Jermaine Jones and plans to read it, the Augusta Chronicle reported Tuesday.
His office said in a statement it “contains extensive documentation, evidence and reports,” but provided no timeframe for its review.
Jones, who was Black, was riding in an SUV that was pulled over on Oct. 11 by a Richmond County sheriff's deputy who said its tag was obstructed, according to an incident report.
A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a gun, and Jones ran, according to authorities. Another deputy deployed a stun gun, striking Jones.
The GBI said multiple deputies were involved and a struggle ensued while they tried to detain Jones. He was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car.
On the way to jail, he had a medical emergency and was taken to a hospital, according to the GBI and sheriff's office. He spent a week in a coma with multiple head injuries before he died on Oct. 18, the Chronicle reported.
Four deputies were placed on administrative leave but later returned to work. The sheriff's office asked the GBI to review their use of force.