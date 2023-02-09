Georgia prison warden charged with bribery, other counts

“While we are disheartened to learn of the actions of former Warden Adams, our commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy for individuals who choose to ignore their oath and jeopardize our non-negotiable mission of public safety applies to every level in the GDC," the department's commissioner, Tyrone Oliver, said in a statement.

Adams' arrest comes months after GBI agents began investigating allegations of corruption inside the prison in Glennville, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) west of Savannah, the bureau said in a news release. That investigation began in May after an inmate was charged with smuggling contraband and conspiring in a 2021 murder outside the prison.