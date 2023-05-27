Georgia prison guard, jail nurse accused of giving contraband to inmates

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia corrections officer and a jail nurse have been arrested for allegedly giving contraband to inmates.

Officer Tabitha Clifton, of LaGrange, was arrested early Friday while nurse Jessica Castellanos, of Hampton, was taken into custody later that night, news outlets reported. Both women are being held at the Clayton County Jail and face charges of giving guns, drugs or alcohol to inmates. What specifically was given to the inmates has not been disclosed.

Clifton also faces a charge of violating her oath of office, while Castellanos also is accused of obstructing an officer.

It was unknown if either Clifton or Castellanos has an attorney who could speak for them.

The arrests come less than 24 hours after another Clayton County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly orchestrating an attack on an inmate.

Sheriff Levon Allen told news outlets that Officer Sean Hollinshead placed an inmate into a high-risk housing unit where he was beaten and stabbed. The sheriff's office said Hollinshead then failed to provide aid to the inmate.

Hollinshead was released on bond Friday just before 5 p.m., jail records show.