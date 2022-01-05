Georgia pre-kindergarten teachers to get second $1,000 bonus

The state has also been using coronavirus aid to support private child care providers directly because of increased costs and decreased enrollments.

Prekindergarten teachers with a bachelor's degree in Georgia have starting salaries above $35,000, but assistant teachers and those who care for younger children make much less.

Some teachers who get the bonuses work in public schools, which means they will be getting more money when teachers of older children are not. However, lawmakers are likely to take up Gov. Brian Kemp's proposal to permanently increase pay for K-12 teachers when they meet beginning Monday.

The department will take applications for the money from Jan. 18 to Feb. 18.

___

