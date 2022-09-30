BreakingNews
Jury finds ex-Atlanta watershed official guilty in corruption case
Correction: Nuclear Plant-Georgia story

Georgia News
Updated 15 minutes ago
In a Sept. 30 story about a lawsuit over cost overruns at the Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia, The Associated Press erroneously reported an ownership percentage and the dates that a reactor is expected to start generating electricity and when payments would be made after a lawsuit was settled

ATLANTA (AP) — In a Sept. 30 story about a lawsuit over cost overruns at the Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia, The Associated Press erroneously reported an ownership percentage and the dates that a reactor is expected to start generating electricity and when payments would be made after a lawsuit was settled. The Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia owns 22.7% of Plant Vogtle, not 22.3%; the plant’s fourth nuclear reactor is expected to begin generating electricity by late 2023 or early 2024, not early 2034; and Georgia Power Co. will pay MEAG $76 million as additional construction costs are incurred at the plant, not immediately.

