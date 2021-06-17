Georgia Power seeks $235M boost to pay for nuclear plant

The staff has signaled it will dispute how much Georgia Power can collect, saying in recent testimony that the company should get $125 million.

"Ratepayer bills would be significantly lower under staff's interpretation," a staff member and two consultants wrote in testimony filed June 7 in a related Vogtle proceeding.

The project is now projected to cost more than $26 billion for all its owners, including Georgia Power, electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. Most electric customers in Georgia, except those in the northwest corner of the state served by affiliates of the Tennessee Valley Authority, will have to pay for the plant. The Jacksonville Electric Authority and some cooperatives in Alabama and Florida are also obligated to buy electricity from Vogtle.

Ultimately, the five elected Republican commissioners will decide what costs Georgia Power can charge for. However, the current rate proposal covers $2.38 billion in costs that commissioners in 2017 approved as prudently spent. The proposal is actually a rate increase of $369 million, but it's being offset by a $134 million reduction in the separate rate that the utility is charging to cover construction costs and financing.

The company wants the commission to pre-approve the rate increase to take place the month after unit 3 begins commercial operation. In its rate filing, Georgia Power said new rates would begin Feb. 1, assuming a January start date. However, Public Service Commission staff earlier this month projected the first new reactor wouldn't begin running until June 2022, adding at least $2 billion to its cost.

Spokesperson Jeff Wilson was unable to immediately answer on Thursday how the company would handle the proposed rate increase if Vogtle doesn't start operations in January. The regulatory filing says Georgia Power would present revised rate plans that would take effect the month after commercial operation begins.

The reactors, approved in 2012, were initially estimated to cost a total of $14 billion, with the first new reactor originally planned to start generation in 2016. Delays and costs spiraled, especially after the main contractor filed for bankruptcy in 2017. The company and regulators insist that the plant is the best source of future clean and reliable energy for Georgia, despite new delays and costs announced in recent months.

The first new reactor is 98% complete.

Southern Co. recorded a $1.1 billion loss related to Vogtle in 2018, but it's not clear who will pay for the latest overruns. Georgia Power has said it may seek regulator approval for customers to pay for the latest $800 million in spending.

Georgia Power projects that it will take 60 to 80 years for customers to pay for the new reactors.

