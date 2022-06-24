Georgia Power proposes 12% increase in bills, with 2023 leap

All that could lead to bills rising more than 15% for customers in 2023 alone.

“Too many Georgians already struggle to pay their power bills,” said Liz Coyle, executive director of consumer advocacy group Georgia Watch. “This new rate increase would add a significant burden to household budgets.”

As has been traditional with regulated monopoly utilities, Georgia Power's shareholders at the Atlanta-based Southern Co. would be protected from risk and guaranteed a profit. Georgia Power would collect an additional $2.8 billion over three years, compared to a $1.77 billion cumulative increase in the current three-year rate plan.

The company says it needs more money to keep making improvements to the transmission and distribution grid, retire old coal plants, acquire electricity from new sources and upgrade customer-facing computer systems. It wants nearly $100 million more each year just to cover inflation for what it has to buy and spend.

“It’s that balance recognizing for us to continue to make investments in our system, to the reliability and resiliency that we need to operate the system and for a state that is growing in customers that have some growing expectations,” Womack said.

About $750 million over three years would go to retire coal-fueled power plants and buy power from natural gas plants, solar and other sources. Of that amount, about half would go to pay down the book value of the closed plants. Those moves are key parts of the company's long-term generating plan which commissioners are likely to approve next month. Some parts of the rate case are aimed at paying for that integrated resource plan.

The company would collect $400 million over three years to cap or excavate ash ponds at coal-fueled power plants. Environmentalists want all the ash excavated and reburied in lined landfills, which could cost even more.

The company also says it needs more money because it has used up tax benefits from a previous federal tax cut that held down rates by $220 million a year. Georgia Power is also seeking to raise its target return on equity, a number that helps drive company profits, from 10.5% to 11%. The utility argues that it should get a higher rate of return because of what other utilities make and the current state of financial markets. That would cost customers an additional $94 million a year.

Some costs would go down. Georgia Power says it needs to collect less to pay for storm damage because it has now paid for the costs of recovering from prior storms and less to pay for operations and maintenance as it closes older power plants.

The proposal is heavily frontloaded, with only small increases sought in 2024 and 2025. Company officials said that would actually mean lower rate increases overall, because if they deferred some of the total request until later years, rates would have to climb even higher to collect the same amount of money in a shorter time.

“What we’re trying to present here, what we’re requesting, is the lowest-cost option for customers, understanding that this is just the start of this process,” Abramovitz said.

