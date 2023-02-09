Georgia port gets big delivery in 4 towering new cranes

The giant ocean carrier Biglift Baffin sailed Thursday afternoon past Savannah’s downtown riverfront on the final stretch of its voyage to the busy seaport. All four cranes were strapped across its deck, protruding from each side like a giant set of wings.

The cranes measure more than 306 feet (93 meters) tall and can lift 72.8 tons (66 metric tonnes), according to the Georgia Ports Authority. They were built by Finland-based Konecranes and will be installed at a newly expanded cargo berth at the Savannah port's main container terminal.