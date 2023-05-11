Georgia police officers shoot two people after chase near Atlanta

Late Tuesday, Cobb County Police Department officers responded to a report of an armed man and an unknown woman in a vehicle. The caller said they were at his home “attempting to take his daughter,” according to a statement issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Officers saw the vehicle and attempted to stop it when they arrived at the scene, but police said the driver refused to stop.

Officers chased the vehicle into neighboring Douglas County, where they performed a PIT maneuver, which involves bumping a rear fender of a fleeing vehicle to cause it to spin out. The move ended the pursuit in Lithia Springs, Georgia.